Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 7.3 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.