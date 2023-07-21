Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Receives C$5.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.97.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

