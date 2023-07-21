Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $306,233.80 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,942.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00315601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.97 or 0.00824865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00541201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 278.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00127773 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,973,946 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.