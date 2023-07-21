Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,144,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,476 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $814,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

