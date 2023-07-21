Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 496,621 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Phillips 66 worth $260,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

