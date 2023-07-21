Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.38. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 73.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

