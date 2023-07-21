Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.09. 6,603,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 3,144,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 237,838 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 62,256 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

