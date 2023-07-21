Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,607 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $27.38 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

