Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $196.72 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.26.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.