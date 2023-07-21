Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $294.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.86. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

