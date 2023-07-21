Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $272.74 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.33 and a 200 day moving average of $254.93.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.43.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

