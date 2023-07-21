Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Centene by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.