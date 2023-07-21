Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $61.76 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

