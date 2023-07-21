Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Trading Down 8.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Equifax stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average is $211.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

