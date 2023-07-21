Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
