Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

