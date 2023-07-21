Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after buying an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,387,000 after buying an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after buying an additional 551,576 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

