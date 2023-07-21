Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

PRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PRDS stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

