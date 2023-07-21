Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $548.52 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $548.52 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.