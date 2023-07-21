PDS Planning Inc Acquires 13,652 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,060 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $7.76 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.