PDS Planning Inc Buys 757 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

