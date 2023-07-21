PDS Planning Inc Has $192,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHF opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.