PDS Planning Inc Invests $206,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $542.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $554.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.