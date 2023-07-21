PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

