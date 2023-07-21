PDS Planning Inc Takes $217,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $301.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

