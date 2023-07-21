PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.16.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 3.8 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $615.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.39. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

