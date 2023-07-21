PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in POSCO by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $6,341,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Stock Down 1.4 %

PKX stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.