PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $767.15 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $466.44 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $723.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

