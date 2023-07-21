Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $858.82

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.82 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 865.60 ($11.32). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 865.40 ($11.32), with a volume of 1,272,909 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.08) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($13.27).

Pearson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,618.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 823.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 858.86.

Insider Transactions at Pearson

About Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($649,812.24). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

