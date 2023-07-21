Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.12. 295,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

