Peel Hunt Lowers Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SYYYF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

OTC SYYYF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

