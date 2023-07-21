PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,231,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,866,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

