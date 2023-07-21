PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $81.94.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.