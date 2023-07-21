Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $81.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

PNR stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after acquiring an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

