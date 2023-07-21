Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Sold by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.21. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,041. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.