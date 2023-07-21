PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
