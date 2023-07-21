PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Issue $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.50. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

