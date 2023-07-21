Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 4.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $33.90. 190,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 788,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Perion Network Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after buying an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.