Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 4.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $33.90. 190,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 788,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after buying an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.