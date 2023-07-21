Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

Several research firms have commented on WOOF. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.9% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

