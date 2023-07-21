Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

