Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $204,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after buying an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.