PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.99. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 76,882 shares.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
