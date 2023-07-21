PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.99. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 76,882 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $360,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

