Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

