Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 750.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

