Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock worth $16,235,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

