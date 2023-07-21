Piper Sandler Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $19.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $681.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

