PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. CF Bankshares accounts for 0.3% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 4,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. Research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

