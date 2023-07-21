PL Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,800 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up about 1.5% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,256,000 after buying an additional 214,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 172,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,689. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

