Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. 7,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.