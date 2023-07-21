Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $400.21

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.21 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.10). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 25,836 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.47. The stock has a market cap of £41.97 million, a PE ratio of 750.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

