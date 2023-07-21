Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS PTBS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

